Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3,655.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

