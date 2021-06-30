Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 515,926 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515,926 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

