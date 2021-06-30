Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,951 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE WHG opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $59,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.