JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.