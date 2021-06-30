Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last three months. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

