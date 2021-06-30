JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.11 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 970,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of B2Gold worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 971,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

