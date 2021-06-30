Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,140 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

