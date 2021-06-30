Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Innospec worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

