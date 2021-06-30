Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,941 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

NYSE:DT opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

