Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Chuy’s worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

