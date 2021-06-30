Patrick Mccutcheon Sells 300,000 Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,560.

Patrick Mccutcheon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$93,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$151,410.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$117.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LABS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

