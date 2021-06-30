Quilter Plc Sells 2,427 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

SLB opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

