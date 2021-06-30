Quilter Plc Has $4.18 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

