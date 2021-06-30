Quilter Plc Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

