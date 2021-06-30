Head-To-Head Review: Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triterras and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 ChargePoint 0 2 7 0 2.78

Triterras presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.87%. ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Triterras shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% ChargePoint N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triterras and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A ChargePoint N/A N/A -$315.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triterras beats ChargePoint on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

