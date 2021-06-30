Quilter Plc Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

