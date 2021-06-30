Sei Investments Co. Has $829,000 Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Midland States Bancorp worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $584.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

