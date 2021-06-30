Sei Investments Co. Has $855,000 Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 511.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

