UBS Group AG Acquires 216,231 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 10,209.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KT were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KT by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KT by 1,798.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KT by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

