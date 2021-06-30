The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

