Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,703 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 88,547 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 86.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.