Quilter Plc Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,120,000 after buying an additional 497,265 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $626,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.