Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 27,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.