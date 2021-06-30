Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 27,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,228,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

