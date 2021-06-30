Investors Buy Large Volume of OneConnect Financial Technology Call Options (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,031% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 0.44. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

