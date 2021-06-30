Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 4.7%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 3,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,275,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

