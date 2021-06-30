Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 4.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 985,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $775.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

