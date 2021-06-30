Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.95 and last traded at $379.49, with a volume of 3430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Get Cintas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.