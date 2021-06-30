Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.89

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.89 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

