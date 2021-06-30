MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

