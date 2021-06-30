MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

MIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.