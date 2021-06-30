Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Clariant presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Clariant stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63. Clariant has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
