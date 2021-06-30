Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

