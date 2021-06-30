CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CryoLife by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 1.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

