UBS Group AG Has $2.80 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $13,147,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

