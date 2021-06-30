UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,516,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PBS opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.