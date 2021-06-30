Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $97.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.