William P. Foley II Buys 100,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WPF opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

