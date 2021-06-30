William P. Foley II Buys 100,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
WPF opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
