Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,400 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total value of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

CM stock opened at C$140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$63.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$89.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

