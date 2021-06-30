Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:BSX opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
