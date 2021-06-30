Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 16,450 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.