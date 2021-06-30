Walter S. Woltosz Sells 10,698 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

