Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens Sells 31,666 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40.

EFN opened at C$14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.10. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$9.39 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

