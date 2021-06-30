Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of CMC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

