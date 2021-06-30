UBS Group AG Sells 39,737 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

