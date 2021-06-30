UBS Group AG Trims Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCXI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

