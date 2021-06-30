Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

