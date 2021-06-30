Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

