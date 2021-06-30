Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

