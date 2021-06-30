Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

