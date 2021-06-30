Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iStar by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iStar by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iStar stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

