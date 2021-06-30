New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.