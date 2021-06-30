New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $398,000 in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 864.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.35. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

In other news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $10,005,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

